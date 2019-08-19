Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Pvh (Call) (PVH) Holding by $22.61 Million; Masters Capital Management Has Cut Its General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $9.00 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pvh Corp (Call) (PVH) by 84.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 186,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 221,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pvh Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 1.36 million shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.76 TO $8.86; 17/04/2018 – PVH Forges Partnership With WWF to Protect Global Water Re; 29/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $165; RATING OUTPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY TOMMY HILFIGER NORTH AMERICA REVENUE INCREASED 5% TO $439 MLN; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – US retailer PVH raises outlook after revenue gains; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – PVH Corp 1Q Rev $2.31B

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, down from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.71B market cap company. The stock increased 9.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $8.79. About 248.88M shares traded or 308.37% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS; 12/03/2018 – GE Canceled 2015 Equity Awards for Top Executives – Proxy; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO sees no profit growth at power unit this year; 16/04/2018 – VINETI SAYS CLOSING OF $33.5 MLN IN SERIES B INVESTMENT; FINANCING IS BEING LED BY CANAAN AND DFJ WITH PARTICIPATION FROM GE VENTURES AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – CONTRACT TO INSTALL FLUE GAS DESULPHURIZATION (FGD) SYSTEM AT SUPER THERMAL POWER PROJECT (STPP) IN TELANGANA; 20/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS SAYS CO GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 3.09 BLN RUPEES BY NTPC LIMITED; 07/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS NEAR TERM, GE CUSTOMERS WOULD LIKELY BALK IF THE COMPANY WERE TO ATTEMPT TO RE-PRICE ITS BACKLOG HIGHER

Analysts await PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 13.30% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.18 per share. PVH’s profit will be $141.59M for 9.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by PVH Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.17% negative EPS growth.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,408 activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 651,541 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 36,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Petiq Inc.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) by 1.41M shares to 3.41 million shares, valued at $39.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nio Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.87 million activity. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M on Monday, August 12. HORTON THOMAS W had bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. Another trade for 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 was bought by Strazik Scott. 10,000 shares were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J, worth $97,500.

