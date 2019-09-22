Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Patterson (PTEN) Position by $4.83 Million; Oak Ridge Investments Position In Five9 (FIVN) Was Boosted

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 46,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 221,156 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.34 million, up from 174,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.43. About 950,964 shares traded or 12.61% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Five9 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVN); 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Patterson (PTEN) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 439,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 291,177 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35 million, down from 730,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Patterson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 2.82 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S 2012 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold PTEN shares while 96 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 191.48 million shares or 2.24% less from 195.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 53,300 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1.99M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Captrust holds 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 2,298 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 44,714 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,169 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.08% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Parametric Assoc Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Earnest Limited Liability Company stated it has 208 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp owns 205,292 shares. Northern Trust holds 1.75 million shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 72,623 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 355,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $811.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 9,227 shares to 161,480 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Funko Inc. Com Stk by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,000 shares, and has risen its stake in A W/Icom S.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $202,075 activity.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 190.00% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 70.59% negative EPS growth.

