Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Its Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) Stake by $6.30 Million as Shares Declined; Toyota Mtr Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm (TM) Holding Has Upped by Gabelli Funds Llc

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk (LUV) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 123,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 114,531 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, down from 238,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 160,037 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 03/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS ON HAWAII FLIGHTS IN AN EMAIL TODAY; 17/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: One fatality confirmed in Dallas-bound Southwest Airlines flight that had to make emergency landing in P…; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DONE WITH FAN BLADE INSPECTIONS, NO FINDINGS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal mid-air failure; 16/05/2018 – LUV: AUDITING INTERNAL RECORDS TO BE SURE EVERY BLADE EXAMINED; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: One Fatality Resulting From This Accident; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Toyota Mtr Corp Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm (TM) by 180.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Toyota Mtr Corp Adr 1 Sh (B:Tm for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $127.67. About 9,971 shares traded. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has declined 4.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TM News: 20/03/2018 – TOYOTA TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS US TESTS AFTER UBER:AUTOMOTIVE NEWS; 19/03/2018 – Volvo, Toyota Steering Clear of Questions on Uber Crash’s Impact; 01/05/2018 – Toyota Motor North America Reports April 2018 Sales; 29/03/2018 – Toyota, Suzuki agree to produce cars for each other in India; 24/04/2018 – TOYOTA EV CHR AND IZOA TO DEBUT IN 2020; 24/04/2018 – Toyota Motor North America Pledges to Reduce Vehicle Emissions 90% From 2010 Baseline by 2050; 12/03/2018 – Avis Budget Group Moves Closer to a Fully Connected Fleet with New Toyota Partnership; 13/03/2018 – TOYOTA TO RAISE PAY BY 3.3% THIS YEAR, ASAHI REPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Nikkei edges up as risk appetite recovers on Wall St gains; Toyota extends rally; 20/03/2018 – Toyota Supergirl Snow Pro Wraps With US Olympic Team Rider, Faye Gulini, and Olympic Gold Medalist, Hannah Teter, Claiming First Place — and the Coveted Supergirl Capes — in Boardercross and Halfpipe

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iphi 1 1/8 12/1/20 (Prn) by 1.00 million shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gibralter Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,800 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Inds Inc Com (NYSE:NPO).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65 million for 10.33 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petiq Inc by 9,999 shares to 474,351 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 20,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,072 shares, and has risen its stake in H And E Equipment Services I (NASDAQ:HEES).

