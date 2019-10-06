Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Its Goldman Sachs Group Com St (GS) Position; CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (CLZNF) SI Increased By 5.11%

CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) had an increase of 5.11% in short interest. CLZNF’s SI was 2.00M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 5.11% from 1.90M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19954 days are for CLARIANT AG MUTTENZ NAMEN AKT SWITZERLA (OTCMKTS:CLZNF)’s short sellers to cover CLZNF’s short positions. It closed at $20.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (GS) stake by 9.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 2,800 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 27,361 shares with $5.60M value, down from 30,161 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com St now has $72.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.80% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $200.8. About 2.99 million shares traded or 30.81% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/03/2018 – TRANSACTION CAPITAL LTD – GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND JOINT LEAD MANAGER; 16/04/2018 – This could present substantial investment opportunities for “legacy tech” companies still in the information technology sector, according to David Kostin, chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN IS “OPEN MINDED” TO BUYING COMPANIES TO EXPAND AND LIKELY TO CONTINUE BOLT-ON ACQUISITIONS -CFO; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It’s Learned From Venezuela `Hunger Bonds’ Backlash; 14/03/2018 – Goldman sees U.S. dollar weakness persisting in 2018; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon to be next president and CEO of Goldman Sachs; 09/05/2018 – Goldman and Nomura lead all-star team behind Takeda-Shire deal; 18/04/2018 – LIVE now on @SquawkCNBC: Goldman Sachs CEO @lloydblankfein sits down exclusively with @WilfredFrost. Watch now on CNBC TV or; 13/04/2018 – Goldman banker to take over from Rolet at LSE; 12/03/2018 – Harvey Schwartz out of Goldman succession race

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada reported 17,016 shares stake. Garrison Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Marathon Trading Management Lc holds 0.36% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 19,450 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Pittenger Anderson Inc owns 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 2,530 shares. Security Natl Trust stated it has 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Overbrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 3,611 shares. First Amer Bancorp, a Illinois-based fund reported 39,047 shares. Alphamark Ltd Llc holds 17,881 shares. 2.45 million were reported by Fmr Ltd Liability Com. Covington Capital Management has invested 0.01% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 4,396 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt Communications has invested 0.39% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Among 2 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Goldman Sachs Group has $260 highest and $218 lowest target. $234.33’s average target is 16.70% above currents $200.8 stock price. Goldman Sachs Group had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, April 16.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.53 earnings per share, down 11.94% or $0.75 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.00B for 9.08 P/E if the $5.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.82% negative EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Funko Inc. Com Stk stake by 160,000 shares to 305,000 valued at $7.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped American Eagle Outfitters Inc (NYSE:AEO) stake by 514,432 shares and now owns 580,000 shares. Capri Holdings Ltd. Com Stk was raised too.

