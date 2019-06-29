Buckingham Capital Management Decreased Five Below (FIVE) Position By $7.81 Million; Spears Abacus Advisors Cut By $631,346 Its Citigroup (C) Holding

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Five Below (FIVE) stake by 34.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 63,000 shares as Five Below (FIVE)’s stock declined 2.23%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 117,974 shares with $14.66M value, down from 180,974 last quarter. Five Below now has $6.72B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $120.02. About 1.48M shares traded or 18.95% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 76.73% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.30% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.495 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.36 TO $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 30/04/2018 – Five Below Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Five Below, Inc. Announces Tom Vellios’ Planned Transition to Chairman; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q Net $67.4M; 18/05/2018 – Five Below Partners With Philadelphia Eagles for 2018 Eagles Autism Challenge 5K Run/Walk; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 417,421 shares with $25.97M value, down from 427,604 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $161.94 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.76% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 20.39 million shares traded or 52.08% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup Declares Common Stk Div and Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 06/04/2018 – MARKS & SPENCER MKS.L ALSO DOWN 2.4 PCT AFTER CITI DOWNGRADES TO “NEUTRAL”; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Rev $18.9B; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 13/03/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.51 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 8 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 16 by Standpoint Research. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, January 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, February 22.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Fin Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burney accumulated 0.36% or 92,223 shares. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Retail Bank Of Omaha invested in 9,748 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 3.56M shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. 5,475 are held by Eagle Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Miles Cap owns 3,808 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 68,761 shares or 0% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 203,626 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 11,912 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Fund has invested 0.64% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Texas-based Academy Capital Management Tx has invested 7.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability holds 315 shares. Paloma Partners Co owns 10,100 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Principal Gru reported 0.03% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 3,856 shares. 40,039 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Somerset Trust, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 707 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 274 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Company accumulated 10,808 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr has 0.36% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 0% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 14 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability owns 7,076 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 76,157 shares. Driehaus Capital invested in 32,031 shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 15 shares.

Analysts await Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. FIVE’s profit will be $27.98M for 60.01 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Five Below, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

