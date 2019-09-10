Buckingham Capital Management Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake by $1.55 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) Shares Declined, Banc Funds Co Has Raised by $875,056 Its Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. (EBTC) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 31,252 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The hedge fund held 255,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.33M, up from 223,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $29.49. About 5,471 shares traded. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) has declined 19.44% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 15.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 15,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 82,768 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38M, down from 98,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $115.4. About 234,057 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – Fin Planning: JPMorgan to acquire more ETFs: News Scan; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 06/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Letter and the Puerto Rican Surprise (Podcast); 24/05/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 3,443 shares to 44,443 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) by 28,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Roku Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.55 billion for 11.92 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Whittier Tru invested in 580,093 shares or 1.8% of the stock. Maverick Capital has 133,570 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi holds 0.18% or 7,684 shares in its portfolio. Timber Creek Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap Sarl invested in 0.32% or 25,653 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 6.78 million were accumulated by Clearbridge Llc. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt stated it has 2,308 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Ltd Liability Adv has 0.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cs Mckee LP has 3.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 350,287 shares. Saturna Corporation reported 12,237 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 1.46% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.25M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 348,956 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 27,600 shares to 85,129 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 117,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,027 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).