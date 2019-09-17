Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Children’s Place Inccom Stk (PLCE) Stake; Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) Has 2.5 Sentiment

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Children’s Place Inccom Stk (PLCE) stake by 19.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 39,865 shares as Children’s Place Inccom Stk (PLCE)’s stock declined 13.60%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 160,431 shares with $15.30M value, down from 200,296 last quarter. Children’s Place Inccom Stk now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 9.14% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $85.11. About 1.00M shares traded or 29.70% up from the average. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $7.95 TO $8.20; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – DURING 2018 TO 2020 PERIOD, EXPECT CAPEX TO BE IN $75 MLN TO $85 MLN RANGE ANNUALLY; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees FY Comparable Retail Sales Up 3.5%-4.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q EPS $1.78; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – 2018 GUIDANCE ASSUMES A COMPARABLE RETAIL SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5% TO 4.5%; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Adj EPS $2.52

Salisbury Bancorp Inc (SAL) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.86, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 10 investment professionals increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold positions in Salisbury Bancorp Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 225,784 shares, up from 214,771 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Salisbury Bancorp Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Analysts await The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.03 EPS, down 1.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.07 per share. PLCE’s profit will be $47.17 million for 7.02 P/E if the $3.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by The Children's Place, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,494.74% EPS growth.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 3,000 shares to 9,658 valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cowen Inc Com Stk stake by 32,226 shares and now owns 134,029 shares. Industrial Select Sect Spdr (XLI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold PLCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 20.88 million shares or 4.77% more from 19.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 2,120 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% stake. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 978,623 shares. Samlyn Ltd Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 208,172 shares. Comerica Bancorporation reported 22,920 shares stake. Advsr Preferred Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 1,183 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Scopus Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.16% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 47,113 shares. Maverick Limited has invested 0.14% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Etrade Capital Ltd Co has 0.02% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 6,502 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). New York-based J Goldman Com Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). 1492 Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 17,156 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Children’s Place has $130 highest and $9000 lowest target. $109.50’s average target is 28.66% above currents $85.11 stock price. Children’s Place had 9 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wolfe Research.

Analysts await Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. SAL’s profit will be $2.48 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.37% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $70,089 activity.

The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 410 shares traded. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (SAL) has declined 11.71% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.71% the S&P500.