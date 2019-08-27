Buckingham Capital Management Cut Its Burlington Stor (BURL) Holding by $3.81 Million; Stock Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Cut Stake by $2.12 Million as Stock Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 38,204 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 49,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 19.81 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 13/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Realtime Data, LLC d/b/a/ IXO | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple sinks into correction territory; 27/03/2018 – Live from Chicago: Apple’s education event Notes in real time; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple Music hits 38M subscribers, closes gap with Spotify; 27/03/2018 – APPLE DIRECTOR AND FORMER U.S. VP AL GORE AT EDUCATION EVENT; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Burlington Stor (BURL) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 24,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The hedge fund held 124,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, down from 149,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Burlington Stor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $170.4. About 853,112 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 2Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS 95c; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Sales Up 9.7%-10.5%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares to 48,784 shares, valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 46,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.