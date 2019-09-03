Buckingham Capital Management Cut G (GIII) Position By $3.65 Million; Shorts at Azz (AZZ) Raised By 2.98%

Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ) had an increase of 2.98% in short interest. AZZ’s SI was 314,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.98% from 305,800 shares previously. With 146,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Azz Inc (NYSE:AZZ)’s short sellers to cover AZZ’s short positions. The SI to Azz Inc’s float is 1.22%. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.27. About 106,830 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 19/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Completes Restatement of Form 10-K for Fiscal Year 2017 and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the First and Second Quarters of Fiscal Year 2018; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the March 12, 2018 Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against AZZ Inc; 29/03/2018 – AZZ SAYS WILL RESTATE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IN ITS QTRLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTRS ENDED MAY 31, 2017 AND AUGUST 31, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – AZZ WINS BID TO BUY SOME ASSETS OF LECTRUS LOCATED IN; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BOOKINGS FOR FISCAL 2018 WERE $746.5 MLN, COMPARED TO $858.9 MLN FOR PRIOR YEAR, A DECREASE OF 13.1%; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 19/04/2018 – AZZ INC – EXPECTS TO ISSUE FISCAL YEAR 2019 GUIDANCE ONCE FISCAL YEAR 2018 FILINGS ARE COMPLETED; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC AZZ.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.73; 15/05/2018 – AZZ Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased G (GIII) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 93,525 shares as G (GIII)’s stock declined 32.29%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 579,942 shares with $23.17M value, down from 673,467 last quarter. G now has $991.02M valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 613,704 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ G-III Apparel Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIII)

Since June 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.09 million activity. GOLDFARB MORRIS bought $1.06 million worth of stock or 40,000 shares.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased Petiq Inc stake by 9,999 shares to 474,351 valued at $14.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Floor Decor Hold stake by 115,001 shares and now owns 165,001 shares. Stock Building Supply Holdings was raised too.

Analysts await G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GIII’s profit will be $10.63M for 23.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.00% negative EPS growth.

