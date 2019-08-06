Buckingham Capital Management Cut Apple Com Stk (AAPL) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL) stake by 16.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as Apple Inc Com Stk (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 49,589 shares with $9.42 million value, down from 59,589 last quarter. Apple Inc Com Stk now has $888.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $196.5. About 26.03M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Apple Could Command Higher Multiple If Services Business Grows, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 23/03/2018 – The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 16/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces March 27 event in Chicago focusing on education; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 29/05/2018 – Apple Cider Vinegar Market Pegged to Witness Promising Growth Prospects Through 2026, As Apple & Apple-flavoured Products; 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 20/03/2018 – Apple to buy up to 270 million smartphone panels this year, industry sources say

Among 2 analysts covering Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ballard Power Systems had 4 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by FBR Capital. See Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zevenbergen Invests Ltd Com reported 16,840 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.8% or 680,343 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 2.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.55% or 535,714 shares in its portfolio. Drw Limited Liability Co reported 1,318 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated holds 62,943 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 64,005 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management reported 46,227 shares or 4.76% of all its holdings. Bsw Wealth stated it has 10,087 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 5,382 shares. 10,020 were accumulated by Matarin Cap Limited Com. Town & Country Savings Bank & Tru Company Dba First Bankers Tru Company accumulated 22,700 shares. Oak Associate Limited Oh invested in 186,891 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 173,526 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple had 78 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Cascend Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $240 target in Thursday, June 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, March 25. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Needham. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Goldman Sachs.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased National Vision Holdings Inc stake by 61,035 shares to 221,712 valued at $6.97 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Petiq Inc stake by 9,999 shares and now owns 474,351 shares. At Home Group Inc was raised too.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cells worldwide. The company has market cap of $938.67 million. The Company’s power products include stationary systems, such as FCgen-H2PM, a hydrogen-fueled power system for telecommunications network, secure communications, and critical data communications, as well as hub, transmission, or repeater sites applications; and motive modules, including FCveloCity, a PEM fuel cell stack, which provides solutions for forklifts, buses, and light rails. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s power products also comprise FCgen air-cooled and FCvelocity liquid-cooled fuel cell stacks to power fuel cell systems for a range of applications, as well as portable power products comprising fuel cell power solutions for portable, remote, and mobile applications.

