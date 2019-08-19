Buckingham Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Builders Firstsource Com S (BLDR); As Farmland Partners (FPI) Market Valuation Declined, Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lifted Holding by $462,696

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S (BLDR) by 162.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 651,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 1.05 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc Com S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 970,353 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) by 9.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 77,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 897,380 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 820,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Farmland Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.34M market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 58,298 shares traded. Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) has declined 7.10% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 78,943 shares to 558,092 shares, valued at $13.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 42,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 886,691 shares, and cut its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,000 shares to 49,589 shares, valued at $9.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stor (NYSE:BURL) by 24,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,602 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 59 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 86.28 million shares or 1.13% less from 87.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 91,113 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs accumulated 60,731 shares. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.12% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 124,508 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 11,269 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 10.41M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 173,072 shares. 2,100 are held by Advisory Ser Ntwk Ltd Liability. Stephens Ar holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 11,797 shares. Ancient Art Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 616,731 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 422 shares. Park West Asset Limited Liability holds 0.2% or 345,333 shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).