Buckingham Capital Management Boosted Its American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stake; Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $10000 highest and $81 lowest target. $94.40’s average target is 2.05% above currents $92.5 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 5 by Raymond James. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. See Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $97.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

17/09/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform New Target: $100.0000 Initiates Coverage On

22/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $92.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Downgrade

05/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $89.0000 New Target: $94.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $79 New Target: $81 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) stake by 784.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Capital Management Inc acquired 514,432 shares as American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO)’s stock declined 25.73%. The Buckingham Capital Management Inc holds 580,000 shares with $9.80 million value, up from 65,568 last quarter. American Eagle Outfitters Inc now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.2. About 2.57 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C

The stock increased 0.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $92.5. About 1.23M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – ICE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-BoE expects big switch from Libor to start in earnest; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Rev $1.58B; 06/03/2018 – CBOE Rules: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (Order Under Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933, Granting a Waiver from Being a; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $51.84 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 26.18 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Co invested in 3,563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 164 shares in its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,000 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs reported 3,448 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.28% or 18,676 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo has 2,495 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Asset accumulated 0.15% or 35,234 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Rech invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Amp Capital Invsts Limited stated it has 393,436 shares. 22,977 are owned by Miles Cap. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability invested in 157,113 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mai Mngmt holds 44,186 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has 31,661 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Assetmark has 1,334 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “New York Stock Exchange owner launches futures contracts that pay out in bitcoin – CNBC” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stock exchange battle heats up in 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE May Be Bigger, But Nasdaq Is Growing Faster – Forbes” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 5,000 shares to 77,703 valued at $7.70M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 43,000 shares and now owns 15,078 shares. Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NYSE:NBR) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 30.86% above currents $16.2 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 5 by Cowen & Co.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why American Eagle Outfitters Stock Was Slammed Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle Outfitters declares $0.1375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.