Buckingham Asset Management Upped Chevron New (CVX) Position by $1.61 Million as Stock Rose; As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Stock Rose, Tnb Financial Cut Holding by $1.35 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 12/03/2018 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL STARTS NEW ETHANE CRACKER IN BAYTOWN; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $420.08M market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $25.25. About 15,492 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c; 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG)

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 1.56% or 19,861 shares. St Johns Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Liability holds 8,273 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26.12M shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Company owns 67,934 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 36,709 shares. Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv owns 7,037 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.32% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 65,174 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated invested in 107,243 shares. Corda Investment Management Llc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 7,294 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Investment Prns Limited Liability Co reported 658,325 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 8,880 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wendell David Associates stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 61,597 shares to 38,821 shares, valued at $5.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 4,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,831 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.32M for 14.35 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,937 shares to 26,156 shares, valued at $7.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Spon Adr B by 14,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

