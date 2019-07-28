Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $390,228; Kempen Capital Management Upped Its Brunswick Com (BC) Holding by $4.03 Million as Stock Price Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.88B market cap company. It closed at $30.32 lastly. It is down 10.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick Corp Com (BC) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 80,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 312,137 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.71M, up from 231,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Brunswick Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.74 million shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 15,332 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt stated it has 50,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Brown Advisory reported 26,735 shares stake. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Blackrock Inc stated it has 7.68M shares. Jane Street Grp Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Invesco reported 1.48M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Company holds 82,697 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prns Llp reported 6,087 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 99,276 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 36,300 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eagle Asset Management Inc stated it has 1.24M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers Co has 0.85% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp Com (NYSE:PPL) by 99,163 shares to 556,407 shares, valued at $17.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,802 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 2.46 million shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Co has 0.21% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 16,211 shares. Whittier Tru holds 5,405 shares. Adage Prtn Gru Limited Company stated it has 902,620 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Limited Company holds 55,341 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 10.92 million shares stake. Anchor holds 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 58.30M shares. 962,616 were reported by Reaves W H And Incorporated. United Kingdom-based Merian Global (Uk) Limited has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Greenleaf Tru has 0% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8,649 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 2,722 shares. Epoch Invest Prtn owns 5.42M shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 1.67M shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 6,952 shares to 9,168 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).