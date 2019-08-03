Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Ppl (PPL) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Leavell Investment Management Cut Its Position in Graco (GGG) as Shares Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Graco (GGG) by 35.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.95% . The institutional investor held 14,551 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $721,000, down from 22,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $46.52. About 481,920 shares traded. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 5.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.93% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 41C; 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – Graco: Raising Full-Year 2018 Outlook to Mid- To High Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 25/04/2018 – Graco 1Q Net $85.5M; 25/04/2018 – Graco Reports Record Sales and Operating Earnings; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 8,572 shares to 235,822 shares, valued at $13.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Etf (VEA) by 17,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $319,157 activity. Wordell Angela F sold $109,076 worth of stock.

Analysts await Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 6.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.5 per share. GGG’s profit will be $88.41M for 21.94 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Graco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mondrian Prtn owns 34,857 shares. Millennium Management Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 21,420 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 10,050 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 80,948 shares in its portfolio. 28,720 were reported by Bridges Mngmt. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 1,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na has 4,973 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd owns 55,094 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp holds 0.08% or 938,520 shares in its portfolio. Menta Cap Ltd Llc has 0.35% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Yorktown Management & Research holds 6,600 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Advisors Ltd owns 0.37% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 40,618 shares. Asset Management owns 9,475 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Co holds 261,463 shares. Moreover, Wright Serv has 0.41% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 31,667 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 194,440 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation Tru owns 513 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Corp owns 14,290 shares. 579,000 are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp. Wesbanco Bancorporation Incorporated holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 10,784 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc accumulated 36,690 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement System has 0.09% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Paloma Communication reported 133,304 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Reaves W H And holds 962,616 shares. Compton Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.24% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 17,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.09% or 1.02M shares. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Company accumulated 30,826 shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 4,840 shares to 74,133 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 13,302 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).