Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $823,722

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 4.31M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TSMC plans to invest $13.5 bln to expand Hsinchu unit – Bloomberg; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 16/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS FACILITY AND CONSTRUCTION FOR T$301 MLN; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 52,206 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91M, down from 54,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $14.11 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – China’s Tariffs Target Old Boeing 737s, Luxury Gulfstream Jets; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 25/04/2018 – Boeing rose 4.4 percent after reporting earnings that easily beat expectations

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,339 shares to 137,246 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

