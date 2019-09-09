Buckingham Asset Management Trimmed Its Ppl (PPL) Holding by $390,228 as Valuation Declined; As Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Palisade Capital Management Cut by $677,600 Its Stake

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 6,670 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, down from 14,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $105.81. About 1.42 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 28/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal: Sources; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE TO WITHDRAW & REFILE APPLICATION IN CHINA; 19/03/2018 – GOOGLE PAY ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF MOBILE TICKETS FOR LAS VEGAS MONORAIL, POWERED BY NXP’S MIFARE TECHNOLOGY; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 3.85 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 111,803 shares to 402,322 shares, valued at $15.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra by 16,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $435.92M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $432.39 million for 12.21 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.