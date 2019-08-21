Buckingham Asset Management Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; Ws Management Lllp Has Increased Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) Stake by $24.85 Million as Share Value Declined

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (REGN) by 205.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 60,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The hedge fund held 90,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.00M, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $295.74. About 250,695 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 15/05/2018 – Sectoral Adds Array BioPharma, Exits Regeneron: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron at J.P. Morgan Spring Biotech Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 1.82M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 23/05/2018 – TSMC starts producing A12 processors for next iPhone series, sources say; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on March 27 for “Source/drain regions for high electron; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,388 shares to 23,461 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability invested in 0.22% or 2,234 shares. 18,906 are held by Shell Asset Management. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 200 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 20,836 shares. Swiss Bancorporation reported 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 0.13% stake. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% or 835 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has 67,228 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation has invested 0.11% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Founders Limited Liability Company owns 577 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc owns 327,467 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag holds 2,176 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.12% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 112,989 shares.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 36,960 shares to 285,823 shares, valued at $10.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 55,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422,254 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).