Buckingham Asset Management Raised Position in Walmart (WMT) by $835,340; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $712,348 as Valuation Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 32,356 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58 million, up from 24,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 22/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE; 17/05/2018 – Walmart shutters its Scan & Go program; 30/05/2018 – WALMART – COMPANY REPORTED SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED ELECTION OF EACH OF WALMART’S 11 DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 19/04/2018 – Walmart eases its dress code as labor market tightens; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: INVESTMENT IN FLIPKART HAS ALMOST DOUBLED; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 07/03/2018 – International Products Group names veteran Amazon, Walmart buyer Jeff Fernandez Executive Vice President; 26/03/2018 – Walmart unit Jet.com taps Tesco veteran Simon Belsham as president

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 1,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 51,711 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.82 million, up from 49,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – GOL LINHAS AEREAS S.A. WILL TAKE DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST NEW 737 MAX 8 STARTING THIS YEAR; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Backlog $486.25B; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 06/03/2018 – Atlas Air Worldwide Acquires Two Boeing 777 Freighters For ACMI Service; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Ethiopian Airlines on the up with more deals & jets

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart’s Going After Another Pillar of Amazon’s Business – Motley Fool” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “PLUG Stock Could Soar If Management Finally Is Right – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walmart pulls back on gun sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 4,601 shares to 8,410 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 6,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,160 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based Patten has invested 0.17% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). First Commercial Bank Of Newtown owns 11,639 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Roberts Glore & Communications Il reported 0.82% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Cadence Savings Bank Na reported 2.76% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Amg Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bowen Hanes & Inc holds 1.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 377,322 shares. Brown Advisory owns 0.04% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 119,314 shares. Northeast Consultants Incorporated invested in 4,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rowland And Com Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 73,344 shares. Park Natl Corporation Oh reported 17,753 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Liability accumulated 0.05% or 2,640 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Management has 2.92% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 147,677 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Air New Zealand signs order for Dreamliners – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, ACB, PINS – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU sets regulatory sights on Boeing-Embraer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Faces a Nuclear Threat, Pt. 2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 27, 2019.