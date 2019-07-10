Buckingham Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $391,776 as Market Value Declined; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) by $2.44 Million

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $295.77. About 42,102 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.38; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Technology Adds Intel, Exits FleetCor; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR-BELIEVES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF GIFT CARD,PIN NUMBERS ISSUED BY 6 STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS CUSTOMERS WERE ACCESSED IN APRIL 26 REPORTED INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 EPS $7.55-EPS $7.85; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.20 TO $10.50, EST. $10.30; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.15. About 1.06M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 28.01 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn reported 0.16% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Fifth Third Bankshares invested in 1,214 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 34,070 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.07% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 6,280 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 56,308 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.06% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% or 130 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 442,784 shares. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 119,844 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Zacks accumulated 3,678 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 10,014 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 0% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,051 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,658 shares to 89,508 shares, valued at $14.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag stated it has 14,426 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 48,437 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 0.04% or 417,557 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,252 shares. Pointstate Lp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.51% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 583,500 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 6,865 shares. Zacks Investment Management accumulated 116,851 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 300 shares. Bancorp Of America De has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Tru Advsr LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Allstate, Illinois-based fund reported 23,814 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division has 770 shares for 0% of their portfolio.