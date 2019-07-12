Buckingham Asset Management Raised By $3.45 Million Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake; Sailingstone Capital Partners Trimmed By $30.18 Million Its Antero Res (AR) Stake

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased Antero Res Corp (AR) stake by 15.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 3.77M shares as Antero Res Corp (AR)’s stock declined 9.15%. The Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 21.11 million shares with $186.43 million value, down from 24.89 million last quarter. Antero Res Corp now has $1.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 1.25M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO NOT LOOKING TO LET GO OF `PRECIOUS’ UTICA INVENTORY; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO IS NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND ITS CAPEX PLAN; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 194.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 50,776 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 4.18%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 76,883 shares with $5.26M value, up from 26,107 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $40.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 642,613 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 18/04/2018 – Textron to sell tools business to Emerson Electric; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON – AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE ALL TOTAL GEOSCIENTISTS WITH ACCESS TO CO’S PARADIGM E&P SOFTWARE PORTFOLIO; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.05-$3.15; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Survey: Over Half of U.S. Homeowners Unaware Garbage Disposals Can Help Reduce Landfill Waste

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Shares for $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC. RADY PAUL M bought $101,260 worth of stock or 12,200 shares. $207,353 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. 16.09M shares were sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P., worth $99.30M on Monday, June 10.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Global Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market 2019 With Good Revenue Status Till 2028 – GuruFocus.com” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Antero Resources Announces Appointment of Benjamin A. Hardesty as Lead Director and the Resignations of Peter R. Kagan and James R. Levy from the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Antero Resources: Watching The Growth Story Play Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 233.33% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. AR’s profit will be $11.72M for 32.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -89.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Fuller & Thaler Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 148,252 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru Inc. 11.55M are owned by Key Grp (Cayman) Limited. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 400,782 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 128,882 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Schroder Invest Mngmt Gp reported 0.02% stake. Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.03% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Magnetar Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Sg Americas Secs stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Company reported 1.39% stake.

Among 6 analysts covering Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Antero Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Guggenheim.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (SCZ) stake by 65,452 shares to 399,058 valued at $22.92M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) stake by 93,358 shares and now owns 49,495 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, March 25. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Bargain Stocks You Can Buy Today – The Motley Fool” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “St. Louis companies land on Forbes’ 2019 list of Best Employers for Women – St. Louis Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Emerson Completes Acquisition of Zedi’s Software and Automation Businesses – Business Wire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.