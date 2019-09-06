Buckingham Asset Management Raised By $3.45 Million Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position; Brown Capital Management Has Boosted Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 47.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 1,804 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 5,624 shares with $1.39M value, up from 3,820 last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $25.83B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $302.53. About 293,454 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & SHELL EXTEND FUEL CARD PACT IN EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON INCIDENT IN ITS UPCOMING 10-Q, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO FILE BY MAY 10, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Net $174.9M; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 194.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 50,776 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 76,883 shares with $5.26M value, up from 26,107 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $38.04B valuation. The stock increased 3.74% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.84. About 3.18M shares traded or 2.78% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C, EST. 72C; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 5 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies has $31600 highest and $24000 lowest target. $280.50’s average target is -7.28% below currents $302.53 stock price. Fleetcor Technologies had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $280 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 5. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FLT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13.

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) stake by 836,717 shares to 4.21 million valued at $71.89 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO) stake by 32,655 shares and now owns 3.63M shares. Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Impact Ltd Liability has invested 0.78% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Raymond James & Assoc has 45,085 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,210 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 269,867 shares. Advisory Research Incorporated reported 2,550 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 34,139 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.06% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.02% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Jefferies Group Limited Liability stated it has 21,000 shares. Morgan Stanley has 85,929 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 319,799 shares. White Elm Lc invested in 2.56% or 39,464 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 50 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 30,273 shares stake.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLT) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Like FleetCor Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:FLT) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “FLEETCOR to Present at the Deutsche Bank 2019 Technology Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 21.93% above currents $61.84 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Investment Counselors Inc owns 18,404 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 2,994 are owned by Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corporation. 8,000 were reported by Yorktown And Rech. Calamos Limited Liability owns 900,395 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Augustine Asset Management holds 0.52% or 11,547 shares. New York-based Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.5% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru invested in 2.62M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.13% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Aspiriant Llc invested in 3,874 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 49,926 are owned by Agf. Rockland Co owns 0.68% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 93,994 shares. Richard C Young reported 44,846 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. 17,099 were reported by Pekin Hardy Strauss. 45,136 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Limited Co. Pettyjohn Wood White holds 3,329 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) stake by 16,679 shares to 49,987 valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 113,404 shares and now owns 734,891 shares. Spdr Series Trust was reduced too.