Buckingham Asset Management Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Has Increased as Market Value Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) as Valuation Rose

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 1.81 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyson Foods Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSN); 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – AMENDMENT TO TERM LOAN AGREEMENT CONFORMS CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 15/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Tyson Foods Rtgs Unchgd By Poultry Acqstns; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 06/03/2018 – Retailer Carrefour using blockchain to improve checks on food products; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Expand Poultry-Rendering Capacity In Latest Purchase — Deal Digest; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – BELIEVE BEEF SEGMENT’S ADJ OPERATING MARGIN IN FISCAL 2018 SHOULD BE ABOVE 6%; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 1,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,059 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47 million, up from 16,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. TSN’s profit will be $538.07 million for 13.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 14,778 shares to 127,569 shares, valued at $15.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 137,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 113,404 shares to 734,891 shares, valued at $36.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 14,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,408 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

