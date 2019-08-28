Buckingham Asset Management Position in Ppl (PPL) Trimmed by $390,228 as Stock Declined; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Share Value Rose While Litman Gregory Asset Management Has Cut Position by $365,904

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.12. About 2.20M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP – EXPECTS TO REAFFIRM COMPOUND ANNUAL EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH RATE OF 5% TO 6% THROUGH 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE

Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc sold 7,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 870 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 8,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $45.62. About 10.27M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Rocky Brands; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – CNN Newsource: Wells Fargo will be fined $1B for forcing customers into car insurance & charging unfair fees. BU-115TH; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo’s fake account customers to get ‘imperfect’ closure – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS CALL WITH JOURNALISTS; 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Faces Nasty Fine — Barrons.com

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 34,063 shares to 74,108 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,388 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “PPL Corp (PPL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is PPL (NYSE:PPL) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PPL declares $0.4125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 56 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 32,095 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc holds 0.2% or 11,607 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advisors invested in 423,196 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd owns 0.21% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 16,211 shares. Argyle Capital reported 90,982 shares stake. Financial Bank Of America De owns 7.89M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 10.92 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel owns 1.43 million shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 111,975 shares. Ironwood Finance Lc has 0.01% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Stratos Wealth holds 0.03% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 19,177 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 207,766 shares. has 0.04% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & Communications accumulated 119,790 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, B T Dba Alpha has 0.92% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 48,484 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 64,238 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com reported 3,018 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 19,997 shares. Manchester Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.06% or 9,276 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.16% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 333,141 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.17% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 10,407 shares. Westport Asset Mgmt holds 1,000 shares. Van Eck Associate has invested 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacific Glob Management Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Voya Mgmt Ltd holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5.01M shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 965,813 shares. Sequoia Fin Advisors Limited Co reported 17,407 shares stake. Da Davidson & reported 331,539 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Stocks We’re Watching Right Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo moves Charlotte execs to new roles in consumer bank – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24 billion for 9.58 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.