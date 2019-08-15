Buckingham Asset Management Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); As Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Decreased Its Holding by $41.78 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $202.32. About 24.22M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 13/03/2018 – APPLE WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE 2018 SAN JOSE JUNE 4-8; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 14/03/2018 – French finance minister accuses Google and Apple of `abusive practices’; 20/04/2018 – AAPL:ISSUE AFFECTS SOME 13-INCH MACBOOK PRO NON TOUCH BAR UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Apple can climb over the peak for smartphones; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC; 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com (BR) by 93.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 405,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 28,757 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98 million, down from 434,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $126.82. About 842,323 shares traded or 16.31% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability owns 172,989 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stevens Management Limited Partnership invested in 3,448 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Morgan Stanley reported 319,231 shares stake. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 7,305 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The New York-based D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 49,090 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 229,588 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 2,777 shares. 1,550 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 538,060 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co stated it has 56,304 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited owns 17,498 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 31,257 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 288,826 shares to 649,615 shares, valued at $15.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 17,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,514 shares to 1,884 shares, valued at $489,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,015 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).