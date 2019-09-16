Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by $1.55 Million; Fedex (FDX) Shares Declined While Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $955,792

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 2.18M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BlueFin & Emerson Form Strategic Partnership to Deliver Roxar Gauge Technology to U.S. Gulf of Mexico Operators; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.10-EPS $3.20

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 22.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,828 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 31,808 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 25,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.46 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP FDX.N – CONFIRMED THAT A PACKAGE DETONATED AT A SAN ANTONIO FEDEX GROUND FACILITY EARLY THIS MORNING; 21/03/2018 – RPT-FedEx to scan every parcel at two Texas facilities after blast; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: APD and federal investigators say packages at FedEx facilities located today connected to; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 20/03/2018 – gpbnews: BREAKING: A package destined for Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx distribution facility near San Antonio. At leas…; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CEO `CONCERNED’ ABOUT INCREASED PROTECTIONIST TARIFFS; 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,614 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 32,953 were reported by Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 2,816 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 808,468 shares. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 1,415 shares or 0% of the stock. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 10,144 shares. Cornerstone Capital Inc owns 104,339 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 253,528 shares in its portfolio. 57,412 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 15,902 are held by Bokf Na. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.1% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Private Ocean Ltd owns 75 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.11% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kistler holds 9,659 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,500 shares. Moreover, Pettyjohn Wood And White Inc has 1.31% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 25,855 shares.

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $629.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 17,739 shares to 35,815 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 7,235 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,074 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “FedEx to Buy Cargex to Expand Its Presence in Latin America – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx Facing Hurdles Ahead Of Fiscal First-Quarter Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company has 225,970 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,497 shares stake. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Lc invested in 28,195 shares. Bridgewater LP holds 198,124 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company stated it has 203,395 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Btc Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Burt Wealth Advisors reported 1,212 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited (Wy) accumulated 0.06% or 780 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs accumulated 1,139 shares. Town & Country Financial Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 10,210 shares. Pioneer Bank N A Or invested in 0.21% or 7,579 shares. Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 0.14% or 4,758 shares in its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap holds 4,550 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Beaumont Prns Ltd Liability Co invested in 6,209 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Crossvault Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.11% or 3,273 shares.