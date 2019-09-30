Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $1.55 Million as Share Price Declined; Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Trimmed Holding in Wal (WMT) by $143.19 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $66.94. About 2.31M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Accretive to Earnings in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Emerson Electric Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMR); 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc sold 1,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 42,704 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72 billion, down from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – BRITAIN’S G4S U.S. CASH SOLUTIONS GROWING FASTER THAN ANY OTHER BUSINESS LINE, MARGINS HIGHER THAN GROUP AVERAGE -CEO; 16/05/2018 – Walmart Earnings: More Signs It’s Fighting Hard on Pricing — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 11/05/2018 – Walmart slides after $16bn deal to buy India’s Flipkart; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 21/04/2018 – The Indian Express: Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart; 28/03/2018 – Walmart Has a Secret Weapon Against Amazon. Maybe Too Secret; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s Tuition Play Comes as Choosy Employees Head for Exits; 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-India’s e-commerce wars to be rehaped by private label brands

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 15.35 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5,472 shares to 27,824 shares, valued at $5.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 7,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.55 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.