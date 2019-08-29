Buckingham Asset Management Lowered Facebook (FB) Stake by $315,234; Stock Value Rose; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Commerce Bank Lowered Stake by $1.63 Million

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 141,371 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57 million, down from 143,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $529.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $185.43. About 8.73 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Changes to Snap’s advertising marketplace could give it a shot at competing with Google and Facebook; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Playboy and Will Ferrell among latest to delete Facebook; 22/03/2018 – ONE20 Announces Exclusive MDLIVE Offering, Launches Insurance Marketplace for Members; 29/03/2018 – NY AG TO DISCUSS PROBE INTO FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ON CALL 11AM ET; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Is Said Expected to Appear Before House Committee; 02/04/2018 – Snapchat is mocking Facebook and its Russian political ads controversy with a new April Fool’s Day filter Nothing is off-limits in the fight between the two social media companies; 18/04/2018 – Facebook is taking its first steps to comply with Europe’s strict data privacy rules; 25/04/2018 – Facebook finally has a good day: Business is booming; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ASKING USERS TO REVIEW INFORMATION ABOUT PRIVACY; 01/05/2018 – Facebook Dating Feature to Be Built With Privacy in Mind — Zuckerberg

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 5,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 260,742 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.37M, down from 266,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $9.46 during the last trading session, reaching $285.52. About 1.53M shares traded or 7.50% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.90 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 5,623 shares to 190,178 shares, valued at $27.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 47,307 shares to 606,880 shares, valued at $15.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 11,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.