Buckingham Asset Management Lowered By $390,228 Its Ppl (PPL) Position; Investment Technology Group (ITG) Shorts Lowered By 3.94%

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Ppl Corp (PPL) stake by 56.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as Ppl Corp (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 9,517 shares with $302,000 value, down from 22,105 last quarter. Ppl Corp now has $21.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $29.63. About 4.06 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q EPS 65c; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F

Investment Technology Group Inc (NYSE:ITG) had a decrease of 3.94% in short interest. ITG’s SI was 2.10 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.94% from 2.19 million shares previously. With 348,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Investment Technology Group Inc (NYSE:ITG)’s short sellers to cover ITG’s short positions. The SI to Investment Technology Group Inc’s float is 6.72%. The stock decreased 100.00% or $30.23 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 287,741 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Investment Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:ITG) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ITG News: 02/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group 1Q Rev $131.5M; 09/03/2018 – ITG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ITG Launches POSIT and POSIT Alert for New Zealand; 15/05/2018 – Skyline Asset Management L Buys New 2.9% Position in ITG; 17/05/2018 – ITG Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group 1Q EPS 13c; 02/05/2018 – ITG 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 16C; 08/05/2018 – Investment Tech Group April 2018 U.S. Avg Daily Volume Was 117M Shrs; 22/04/2018 – DJ Investment Technology Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITG); 02/05/2018 – ITG 1Q REV. $131.5M, EST. $130.3M

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, February 19. On Thursday, February 7 the stock rating was downgraded by Evercore to “In-Line”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $3600 target in Friday, May 17 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,445 shares. Orrstown Service has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% or 329,595 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mastrapasqua Asset Inc reported 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 26,454 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 11,504 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 52,342 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 133,304 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 187,880 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hudock Group Inc Ltd has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Addison stated it has 7,012 shares. 103,572 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 0.06% or 140,052 shares in its portfolio. Thomasville National Bank has invested 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.17 million for 13.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investment Technology Group, Inc. operates as an independent broker and financial technology firm in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $. The firm offers various solutions for asset managers and broker-dealers in the areas of execution services, workflow technology, and analytics that provide trade execution services and solutions for portfolio management, as well as investment research, pre-trade analytics, and post-trade analytics and processing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers ITG Algorithms and ITG Smart Router that offers portfolio managers and traders to trade orders; POSIT for continuous and scheduled crossing of non-displayed equity orders and price improvement opportunities; ITG Derivatives for electronic listed futures and options trading; ITG Commission Manager, a Web commission management portal; and securities lending services.