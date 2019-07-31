Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stake By $1.60 Million; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 31.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 33,239 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock declined 6.49%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 139,972 shares with $6.76M value, up from 106,733 last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $213.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 19.20M shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/04/2018 – The deal between the two telecommunications companies is a horizontal merger, says Jennifer Fritzsche of Wells Fargo Securities, which decreases competition in the market; 08/05/2018 – Goldman, Wells Fargo Looking to Credit Cards for Bigger Returns; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 100 points, led by JP Morgan and Wells Fargo; 12/04/2018 – Hubbell Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: U.S. REGULATOR SEEKS SEVERAL HUNDRED-MILLION DOLLAR FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO & CO FOR CONSUMER ABUSES; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo to Adjust 1Q Results for CFPB, OCC Consent Orders; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – DENIES CLAIMS AND ALLEGATIONS IN ACTION AND ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE TO AVOID COST AND DISRUPTION OF FURTHER LITIGATION; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Target of $1 Billion U.S. Fine; 16/03/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WIDENS WELLS FARGO SALES INVESTIGATION TO WEALTH MANAGEMENT – WSJ, CITING

Among 3 analysts covering Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Owens & Minor had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, February 20. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $8 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. See Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.71. About 757,011 shares traded. Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has declined 76.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.20% the S&P500. Some Historical OMI News: 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL INDUSTRY VIEW; 14/05/2018 – Owens & Minor Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: Senate Passes LaHood Bill to Honor Fallen Navy SEAL Ryan Owens; 12/03/2018 – Christian Post: WWE Rumors: Shane McMahon’s ‘WrestleMania 34’ Match May Not Involve Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn or Even Daniel Bryan; 16/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282223 – OWENS BROCKWAY GLASS CONTAINER; 28/03/2018 – Alexandria Minerals Sets the Record Straight on Eric Owens’ Termination and Unauthorized Financing Scheme; 01/05/2018 – OWENS & MINOR COMPLETES PURCHASE OF HALYARD S&IP OPS; 10/05/2018 – Owens & Minor 1Q Rev $2.37B; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Owens & Minor’s Cfr To B1; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES OWENS & MINOR, INC.’S IDR TO ‘BB’; PLACES ON R

Owens & Minor, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services firm in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. The company has market cap of $170.56 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Domestic, International, and Clinical & Procedural Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Owens & Minor, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 55.89 million shares or 3.47% less from 57.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co, Virginia-based fund reported 107,100 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.01% in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested in 0% or 90 shares. Spark Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.07% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 352,900 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 658,265 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 84,925 shares. Qs Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI). Aperio Limited Liability accumulated 95,076 shares. Art Advisors Lc holds 143,740 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 220 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corporation reported 21,151 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Caxton Assoc Lp has 0.01% invested in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) for 11,521 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 49,144 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt reported 742,250 shares stake.

More notable recent Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Owens & Minor Names Mark Zacur as SVP, Chief Procurement Officer – Business Wire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 92% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fewer Than 1 in 5 Working Moms Who Breastfeed Know Their Rights in the Workplace, According to a Survey Sponsored by Byram Healthcare – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Owens & Minor +6.8% after halt on order imbalance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of WFC in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Underweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $53 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.3% to $0.51; Increases Buyback by 350M Shares – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Online Banks With Daily Balance Notifications – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 4,191 shares. Old Natl Retail Bank In holds 0.15% or 60,546 shares. 32,180 are held by High Pointe Cap Ltd Liability. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 23,892 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aldebaran Fincl reported 4,181 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.51% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.56M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Lc reported 36,921 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nomura reported 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shayne Limited Liability Corp invested in 64,113 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 8,800 shares. Intact Invest Mngmt owns 151,700 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.