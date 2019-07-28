Buckingham Asset Management Lifted Holding in Intel (INTC); Wealthtrust Fairport Trimmed Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Stake by $420,000

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,771 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, up from 76,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40M shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY-178 tuMP Multicore Operating System Becomes the First Operating System Certified as Conforming to the FACE Technical Standard for Intel Multicore Processors; 16/04/2018 – Intel’s Chip Lead Disappearing, Says Linley Group — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 08/05/2018 – Movellus Closes Funding From Intel Capital for Digital Tool Expansion Technology; 11/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 29/04/2018 – China’s $140 billion push to topple Intel, Samsung and TSMC; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 09/03/2018 – INTEL DECLINES TO COMMENT ON SPECULATION RELATED TO MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc decreased its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) by 64.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,654 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 18,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc who had been investing in Wolverine World Wide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 432,995 shares traded. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has declined 5.82% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WWW News: 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Net $46.7M; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 19/03/2018 Large retailers urge Trump against China tariffs; 09/05/2018 – WOLVERINE WORLD WIDE SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.10, EST. $2.01; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Rev $2.24B-$2.32B; 07/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide: Timothy J. O’Donovan Resigns From Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Sees 2018 Gross Margin Expansion of 50-90 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Profit More Than Doubles; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide 1Q Gross Margin 42.7%; 09/05/2018 – Wolverine World Wide Volume Surges Almost 18 Times Average

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,899 shares to 141,371 shares, valued at $23.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity.

Wealthtrust Fairport Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) by 5,901 shares to 7,097 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Analysts await Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 7.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.54 per share. WWW’s profit will be $44.38 million for 13.76 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Wolverine World Wide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.04% EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $75,528 activity. The insider KOLLAT DAVID T sold $354,728.

