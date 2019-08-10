Buckingham Asset Management Increases Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Altria Group Com (MO) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Has Cut Its Position as Market Value Declined

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (MO) by 80.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 20,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 4,818 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277,000, down from 24,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.16. About 7.66M shares traded or 0.39% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 44.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 13,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 42,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 29,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 06/04/2018 – Chevron seeks extension of Rokan block contract in Indonesia beyond 2021; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “8 Dividend Aristocrat Stocks to Buy Now No Matter What – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron wins three-month renewal for Venezuela license – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 14,396 shares to 4,408 shares, valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,490 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv stated it has 1.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tci Wealth Advisors holds 39,670 shares. Overbrook Management holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,891 shares. 34,976 were reported by Capital City Fl. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Company holds 25,690 shares. 2.09 million are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 61,424 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West invested in 86,623 shares. 6.13M are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. Harvest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia, Australia-based fund reported 347,853 shares. Farmers Trust holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,714 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,044 shares. Phocas Finance accumulated 7,062 shares. Reliance Tru Communication Of Delaware holds 43,725 shares.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Altria Is A Screaming Buy, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UBS Looks At The Good And Bad From Altria’s Q2 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Financial Services owns 0.07% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,753 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 26 shares. Illinois-based Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 1.51M shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.49 million shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Moneta Group Inc Invest Advsr Limited Com accumulated 0.02% or 714 shares. 11,025 were accumulated by Guardian Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 0.07% or 5,691 shares. 46,631 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Axa holds 22,871 shares. Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv owns 2,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.15% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma reported 0.23% stake. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 77,166 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Central Bankshares Communications has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).