Buckingham Asset Management Increases Position in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Luxor Capital Group LP Holding in Ally Finl (ALLY) Has Lifted as Shares Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 31.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 33,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 139,972 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, up from 106,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 17/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO COMMENTS ON JENNIFER RIORDAN IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ON APRIL 1, CO PURCHASED WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CLIENT PORTFOLIO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 mln to resolve lawsuit related to sales scandal; 14/03/2018 – Bitcoin’s sharp decline is not indicative of the market: Wells Fargo Securities; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Nestle, Facebook and Wells Fargo Made Biggest Negative Contribution; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Has Faced Regulatory Sanctions Related to Risk Management and Controls; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS

Luxor Capital Group Lp increased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 45.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The hedge fund held 4.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.12 million, up from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.35. About 2.35M shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY CORE ROTCE 10.6 PCT VS 8.2 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names Jason Schugel Chief Risk Officer; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Net Financing Rev $1.05 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q EPS 57c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA REDUCED SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $259M, EST. $269.7M

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73B and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dhx Media Ltd by 1.22M shares to 300,043 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,000 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares to 11,321 shares, valued at $970,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,595 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).