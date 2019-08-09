Buckingham Asset Management Increases Position in Apple (AAPL); Swarthmore Group Lowered Cme Group (CME) Position by $6.44 Million; Shares Rose

Swarthmore Group Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group (CME) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swarthmore Group Inc sold 39,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 3,600 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 42,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $211.1. About 1.05 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 25/04/2018 – CME and Nex to pay advisers £110m for negotiating £3.9bn takeover; 26/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC – Amendment; 17/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)- CME GROUP INC; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE; 27/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME GROUP PLC; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Places NEX Group’s ‘BBB’/’F3’ Ratings on Positive Watch on Planned Acquisition by CME; 11/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hog futures slump amid fund roll, NAFTA worries; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 13/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING FOLLOWING LATE MONDAY’S HIGHER CASH PRICES -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 6

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $203.43. About 23.89M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 22/05/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple to launch $199 HomePod under Beats brand, says; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pitches Retooled IPad Tailored for Schools (Video); 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 27/03/2018 – Apple is hosting an education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook: Users, Regulators Should Review Information Companies Hold; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Aperio Gp Incorporated Limited Company has invested 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7.42M shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Division holds 3,958 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Contravisory Mgmt reported 280 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The California-based Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Financial Bank holds 510,954 shares. Cap Ca stated it has 0.85% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Whitnell, Illinois-based fund reported 2,600 shares. 8,720 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Windward Co Ca holds 101,981 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 35 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 2,916 shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.33% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 6,556 shares to 3,229 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 3,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,321 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).