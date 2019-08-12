Buckingham Asset Management Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Wagner Bowman Management Cut Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $351,058 as Stock Value Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 7,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 14,837 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.43. About 892,161 shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $208.03. About 451,863 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “9 Dividend Stocks to Buy to Suit Any Investing Style – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92M and $420.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Mid Cap (IJR) by 7,589 shares to 59,337 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity (SCHF) by 13,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Financial Select (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe & Dalton reported 0.15% stake. St Johns Invest Lc reported 1,965 shares stake. Princeton Strategies Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,675 shares. Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 2.68% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Swiss Fincl Bank holds 3.95M shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett And reported 23,325 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 9,110 shares. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Incorporated has 1,275 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com holds 14,955 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Texas-based Sunbelt Secs Inc has invested 0.5% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Greystone Managed Invs holds 63,327 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Architects Incorporated holds 0.16% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 475 shares. Marietta Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,164 shares. Btr Management has invested 0.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kames Capital Public Limited Com reported 16,645 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.37 billion for 16.83 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 61,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,152 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More important recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 32,562 were reported by Fort Ltd Partnership. South Dakota Council invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 9,930 are owned by Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 11,200 shares. Bessemer Group reported 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Legal General Public Limited Company reported 2.58M shares stake. Artemis Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.1% or 169,708 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has 344,684 shares. Fiduciary Trust Company owns 0.05% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 35,674 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 254 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Investors Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 383,552 shares. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Dubuque Commercial Bank & stated it has 162 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).