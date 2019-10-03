Buckingham Asset Management Increased Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake; STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD COMMON SHARE (GNWSF) SI Decreased By 19.41%

STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) had a decrease of 19.41% in short interest. GNWSF’s SI was 24,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 19.41% from 30,400 shares previously. With 23,900 avg volume, 1 days are for STAGEZERO LIFE SCIENCES LTD COMMON SHARE (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)’s short sellers to cover GNWSF’s short positions. It closed at $0.0639 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 16.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 3,009 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 21,068 shares with $5.14 million value, up from 18,059 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $203.13B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 366,203 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) stake by 123,572 shares to 611,319 valued at $30.93 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 57,514 shares and now owns 104,177 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. UnitedHealth Group has $29800 highest and $23800 lowest target. $262.83’s average target is 22.62% above currents $214.34 stock price. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $247 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, September 26. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.