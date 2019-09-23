Buckingham Asset Management Increased Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding; Guggenheim Capital Has Increased Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $2.42 Million; Stock Rose

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 30,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 336,406 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.89 million, up from 305,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $75.67. About 590,671 shares traded. The ProgreSive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 1,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64 million, up from 11,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $225.9. About 398,279 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3,536 shares to 114,566 shares, valued at $16.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 9,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,135 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 11,526 shares to 17,383 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 30,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,004 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).