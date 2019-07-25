Buckingham Asset Management Holding in Apple (AAPL) Raised by $3.06 Million; Boeing Company (BA) Holder Trust Co Of Vermont Trimmed Holding as Share Value Declined

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $207.02. About 12.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 30/04/2018 – Apple sceptics are looking at the wrong metrics; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 24/04/2018 – Swatch CEO Hayek sees double digit growth continuing this year – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back

Trust Co Of Vermont decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Vermont sold 1,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,779 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.16 million, down from 19,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Vermont who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $13.34 during the last trading session, reaching $348.09. About 9.57 million shares traded or 115.50% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 02/04/2018 – Jeppesen Teams with Bad Elf to Integrate Wireless Flight Data Transfers for General and Business Aviation Pilots; 13/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: New Chinese Passenger Plane To Challenge Boeing; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 14,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,408 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mngmt invested in 2.97% or 549,879 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,965 shares. 17,000 are owned by Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Company accumulated 63,313 shares or 2.67% of the stock. 29,005 were reported by Zevin Asset Management Ltd. Bbr Lc, a New York-based fund reported 58,446 shares. 3.75M are owned by Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 740 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Serv Automobile Association has 1.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Murphy Mgmt holds 4.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,601 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.28% or 41,277 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kopp Invest Ltd Company holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,336 shares. Ftb has 109,479 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 116,445 shares or 5.55% of the stock.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. $873,712 worth of stock was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Limited Co has invested 0.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bollard Grp Ltd Liability reported 2.49% stake. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Cap Management Limited Company invested in 29,839 shares. 1,609 are held by Biltmore Wealth Limited Liability Com. 50,179 are owned by Cibc Asset Inc. Nelson Roberts Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 1,155 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Limited invested 0.99% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership has 4.73% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 550,000 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) invested in 45,719 shares. Bessemer Lc has 573 shares. Texas-based Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx has invested 4.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 68,237 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability has 42,460 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Trust Co Of Vermont, which manages about $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,410 shares to 228,366 shares, valued at $12.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 4,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Company (NYSE:DIS).