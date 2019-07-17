Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $684,567; Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) Shorts Raised By 12.35%

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 5.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 5,851 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 111,597 shares with $13.16 million value, up from 105,746 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $137.08. About 20.02M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 21% (UP 17% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Google gained share, the firm said; 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – In the Face of DFARS Pressures – Microsoft Gold Partner Launching Managed IT Support Service Uniquely Suited for Federal Contra

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) had an increase of 12.35% in short interest. SBR’s SI was 27,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 12.35% from 24,300 shares previously. With 16,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)’s short sellers to cover SBR’s short positions. The SI to Sabine Royalty Trust’s float is 0.2%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $46.59. About 26,185 shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) has risen 4.69% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SBR News: 19/03/2018 – SABINE PIPE COMMENTS ON HENRY HUB COMPRESSOR; 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 19/03/2018 – SABINE PIPE REMOVES 1 OF 5 SOUTH BOOSTER STATION COMPRESSORS; 19/03/2018 – SABINE PIPE: COMPRESSIOR TO RETURN TO SERVICE AT 9AM MARCH 20; 27/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281173 – INVISTA SARL SABINE RIVER SITE; 14/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 14 (Table); 05/04/2018 – Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For April 2018 And 2018 Reserve Quantities; 04/05/2018 – Sabine Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Cash Distribution For May 2018; 18/05/2018 – SABINE PIPE COMPLETES UNPLANNED MAINTENANCE AT HENRY COMPRESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 162,592 shares. Moreover, Greystone Managed Investments Inc has 1.53% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 219,335 shares. 5.02 million were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Bangor National Bank invested in 0.61% or 27,649 shares. Farmers National Bank holds 2.88% or 44,916 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited invested in 9.89M shares or 2.13% of the stock. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt has invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Matrix Asset Advsrs Inc New York reported 4.54% stake. Sageworth reported 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corporation accumulated 71,082 shares. National Insur Co Tx stated it has 3.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 2.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4.84M shares. Hl Financial Lc holds 4.84% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.67 million shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 205,538 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability invested in 3.1% or 101.48 million shares.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 6,556 shares to 3,229 valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) stake by 1,514 shares and now owns 1,884 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. Another trade for 267,466 shares valued at $28.35 million was sold by Nadella Satya.

Among 14 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Microsoft had 22 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, January 31 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $678.68 million. The Company’s royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped gas and oil properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio.