Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped Its Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holding by $343,007; Share Price Rose; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Share Value Declined While Stevens Capital Management LP Raised Its Position

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 249.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 39,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The hedge fund held 55,070 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.50M, up from 15,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $116.72. About 394,103 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 03/04/2018 – Brainlab Announces Interoperability of ExacTrac and Varian’s Edge® System; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 26/03/2018 – SIRTEX REPORTS FIRB APPROVAL ON VARIAN SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 31.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 2,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 10,781 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 8,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $128.73. About 1.10M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Plans $30M Expansion, Improvements at Hendersonville, N.C., Plant; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F

