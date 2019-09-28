Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped At&T (T) Stake By $847,902; Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Shorts Lowered By 0.76%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had a decrease of 0.76% in short interest. WFC’s SI was 28.99 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.76% from 29.21 million shares previously. With 19.85M avg volume, 2 days are for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s short sellers to cover WFC’s short positions. The SI to Wells Fargo & Company’s float is 0.64%. The stock increased 3.77% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $50.71. About 58.81 million shares traded or 187.57% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS DEMOCRATIC CONTROL OF CONGRESS WILL LEAD TO SINGLE-PAYER HEALTHCARE, WHICH WOULD BE BAD FOR PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 02/04/2018 – ASURE SOFTWARE INC – ACQUISITION OF WELLS FARGO BUSINESS PAYROLL SERVICES’ EVOLUTION HCM CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients Thursday; 01/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO IN THE MIDST OF REVIEWING 401K PRACTICES: CEO SAYS; 19/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses; 24/04/2018 – Scandal-plagued Wells Fargo faces shareholders and protestors at meeting in Des Moines; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 20.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 25,694 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 153,248 shares with $5.14M value, up from 127,554 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $273.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Was Contacted by Mueller Over Payments to Cohen; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T-TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO in hot water: It’s not just Michael Cohen; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company has market cap of $223.43 billion. The Company’s Community Banking segment offers checking, savings, market rate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time deposits and remittances; and lines of credit, automobile floor plan lines, equity lines and loans, equipment and transportation loans, education and residential mortgage loans, and debit and credit cards. It has a 10.47 P/E ratio. This segment also provides equipment leases, real estate and other commercial financing, small business administration financing, venture capital financing, cash management, payroll services, retirement plans, merchant payment processing, and private label financing solutions, as well as purchases retail installment contracts.

Among 7 analysts covering Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Wells Fargo has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 1.68% above currents $50.71 stock price. Wells Fargo had 22 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, April 15. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, May 21. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $63 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold Wells Fargo & Company shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markel accumulated 67,600 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications holds 0.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 87,568 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo holds 0.11% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 97,373 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 1.27M shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wealthquest owns 0.13% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,236 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 339,977 shares for 2.04% of their portfolio. Finemark Bankshares And Tru reported 44,284 shares. The Florida-based Naples Glob Ltd has invested 0.07% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ferguson Wellman Management Inc invested in 55,422 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 25,451 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Credit Agricole S A reported 101,957 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 0.06% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Wells Fargo a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Can Trump Delist China? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Crypto News: Wells Fargo’s New Digital Cash; Franklin Templeton to Bring Funds to Stellar’s Network – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is -0.08% below currents $37.43 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. DZ Bank downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, September 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, September 10. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Unlocking Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend, on Track to Deliver Record Free Cash Flow and Strong Dividend Coverage For 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.