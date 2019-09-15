Buckingham Asset Management Has Upped Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 97 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 104 sold and trimmed positions in Nabors Industries LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 284.57 million shares, down from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nabors Industries LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 66 Increased: 70 New Position: 27.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) stake by 145.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc acquired 7,156 shares as Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)’s stock rose 5.90%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 12,064 shares with $592,000 value, up from 4,908 last quarter. Alliant Energy Corp now has $12.27 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.65. About 769,103 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 03/05/2018 – Stan Rorison Adds Experience, Versatility to Alliant’s New Orleans Team; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 10/05/2018 – Alliant Receives Two Break Out Awards; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Federal Acquisition Services Alliant JV, LLC B-415406.2,B-415406.3: Apr 11, 2018; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 23/04/2018 – NEW YORK – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT’S B3 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING; 15/03/2018 – Alliant Coffee Solutions to exhibit at NAMA Show in Las Vegas; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020

Among 3 analysts covering Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Alliant Energy Corp has $5400 highest and $49 lowest target. $52’s average target is 0.68% above currents $51.65 stock price. Alliant Energy Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 26. The stock of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.02% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 2.19 million are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Co. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). America First Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) or 1,550 shares. Ls Invest Llc stated it has 0.1% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Trust Of Vermont reported 148 shares. Cornerstone reported 1,267 shares. Moreover, Voya Inv Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 109,092 shares. Moreover, Carlson Lp has 0.59% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 799,859 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 85,484 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 58,923 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gsa Cap Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Bridges Investment Management accumulated 6,212 shares.

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,009 activity. 941 shares were bought by de Leon David A, worth $50,009 on Tuesday, September 3.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $857.21 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Covalent Partners Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. for 556,480 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd. owns 45,255 shares or 2.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Capital Investments Llc has 2.67% invested in the company for 717,721 shares. The Florida-based Cooperman Leon G has invested 2.23% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 754,021 shares.

The stock increased 4.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3. About 6.55M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Analysts await Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Nabors Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.78% EPS growth.