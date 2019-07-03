Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $678,800; As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) Stock Declined, Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Boosted Its Stake

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMHC) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 225,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $678.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 264,275 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has risen 0.89% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO HMHC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.81, REV VIEW $1.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Writable Partner to Build Student Writing Capacity with Purposeful Practice Tools; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Track Record of Negative Free Operating Cash Flow; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT BOARD BOOSTED TO 10 DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 25/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Teams Up With City Year to Launch HMH Classroom Corps; Connecting Employees, Students and Teachers Na; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 47.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,012 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, down from 35,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 28/03/2018 – TAIPEI — U.S. senior trade official met with Chairman Morris Chang of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and other industry executives this week in Taiwan to foster greater collaboration, according to a source familiar with the matter and a local media report; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE ADDED DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $7.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flextronics Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 7.19M shares to 138,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold HMHC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 113.93 million shares or 2.05% more from 111.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd (Trc) holds 782 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 21,518 shares. Nordea Invest Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 308,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 258,488 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 85,712 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC). Paloma Partners accumulated 51,946 shares. Hrt Lc has 44,104 shares. Goldman Sachs reported 0% stake. Proshare Advsr Limited Com holds 0% or 11,251 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,142 shares. Kennedy Cap Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) for 530,148 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 9,015 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv has 9,080 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.18% in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,388 shares to 23,461 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.