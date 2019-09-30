Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding by $5.35 Million; Share Price Rose; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $17.22 Million as Stock Declined

Ion Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd bought 906,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.79M, up from 1.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $19.29. About 8.02 million shares traded or 12.64% up from the average. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 28/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – INTRODUCE IN U.S. THIRD COST-SAVING HIV COMBINATION; 28/03/2018 – Mylan Introduces Symfi Triple Combo Once-Daily HIV Treatment in the U.S; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PRESENTS NEW LONG-TERM DATA EFFICACY & SAFETY OF COPAXONE; 13/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Mylan, WVU to make community announcement Monday; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 10/05/2018 – MYLAN-WARRANTS BY MILAN PUBLIC PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE SEEK INFORMATION ON INTERACTIONS WITH ITALIAN HOSPITAL, SALES OF SOME REIMBURSABLE MYLAN S.P.A. DRUGS; 27/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS EMERGED IN PATIENTS RECEIVING COPAXONE 40 MG/ML FOR UP TO 7 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – FDA ADDED MYLAN’S EPIPEN TO DRUG SHORTAGE LIST ON WEDNESDAY; 09/05/2018 – Mylan Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.60; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 59,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03M, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 363,545 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 03/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA NHMRC CLINICAL TRIALS CENTRE PARTNERS WITH MEDIDATA; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – REMAINING 2018 ADJUSTED SUBSCRIPTION BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $370 MLN, AN INCREASE OF $51 MLN COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Medidata at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 2; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 8, 2018 IS UNCHANGED; 11/04/2018 – Medidata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q REV. $149.2M, EST. $146.7M; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 5.47 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 10,042 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Benjamin F Edwards Co reported 475 shares stake. Synovus Finance reported 67 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Inv reported 10,371 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 3,706 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Management has 30,000 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 0.07% or 743,079 shares in its portfolio. 225 were accumulated by Advisory Network Ltd Company. Pentwater Mngmt Lp holds 0.27% or 274,700 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) or 6,834 shares. 472,523 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Company Lp. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 10,800 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 14,261 shares to 105,439 shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,539 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.26 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Medidata Appoints Industry Leader Sastry Chilukuri as Executive Vice President of Digital and AI Solutions – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Healthcare Pick for Every Investor – The Motley Fool” published on April 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Medidata to Present at Jefferies Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata and Mapi Research Trust (MRT) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Standardize eCOA Global Library of Questionnaires – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.