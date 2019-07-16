Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position; 1 Analysts Are Bullish Aflac (AFL) Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac had 9 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, May 22. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $6200 target. Raymond James maintained Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Strong Buy” rating. See Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) latest ratings:

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 47.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 16,970 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock rose 10.07%. The Buckingham Asset Management Llc holds 19,012 shares with $779,000 value, down from 35,982 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $212.59B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS APRIL SALES T$81.87 BLN (MAR T$103.7 BLN, APR 2017 T$56.9 BLN); 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold Aflac Incorporated shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Com owns 17,436 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru stated it has 6,310 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Us Bancorporation De reported 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). First Trust Co invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 425,853 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Llc owns 24,099 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 86,257 shares. 20,019 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr Inc. Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0.04% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.75% or 61,600 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv holds 432,029 shares. Kwmg Limited has 53,918 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 8,043 shares.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.57. About 2.87M shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.72-Adj EPS $3.88; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC AFL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 09/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Aflac Incorporated

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 sales for $3.01 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659 on Friday, March 22. $1.82M worth of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) shares were sold by LAKE CHARLES D II. Another trade for 27,120 shares valued at $1.29 million was sold by Koide Masatoshi.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company has market cap of $42.17 billion. It operates through two divisions, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. It has a 13.84 P/E ratio. The Aflac Japan segment offers various voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 230 shares to 7,905 valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (QUAL) stake by 4,817 shares and now owns 16,453 shares. Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.