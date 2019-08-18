Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ppl (PPL) by $390,228 as Share Price Declined; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Market Valuation Declined, Artemis Investment Management Llp Raised Its Holding

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 87,377 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 429,708 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.40M, up from 342,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.14. About 5.95 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 18/04/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3; 28/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN FEBRUARY 2018 TOTALED $21.3 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Taking Charles Schwab to Europe ‘Unlikely,’ CEO Says (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Schwab US Broad Market ETF Goes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 12,588 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 9,517 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $302,000, down from 22,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.41. About 4.93 million shares traded or 16.06% up from the average. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp 55 Million Share Offering Priced at $27 Each; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 06/03/2018 PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation invested in 8.41 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. 962,616 are owned by Reaves W H And Inc. Iowa Bank & Trust owns 9,974 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.17% or 125,911 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 433 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wheatland Inc has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Com invested in 201,809 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Nuwave Investment has invested 0.18% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Bp Public Limited Com reported 169,000 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement has invested 0.17% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,970 shares. Mondrian Inv Prns Ltd holds 0% or 1,473 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 104,169 are owned by Eagle Glob Advisors Lc.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 6,550 shares to 94,939 shares, valued at $4.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Invest Mngmt invested in 188,008 shares. National Pension Service invested in 0.21% or 1.25M shares. Stonebridge Advsr Limited Liability Com, Minnesota-based fund reported 60,388 shares. Nbt Savings Bank N A reported 6,685 shares. 351,138 are held by Qci Asset Mngmt Ny. Advisor Prns Lc holds 30,348 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 366 shares. Parkside Comml Bank Trust has 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 4.94M shares or 0.27% of the stock. 43,385 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Llc. Moreover, Utah Retirement System has 0.19% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Brown Advisory Lc invested 1.53% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.06% or 5,989 shares in its portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 0.01% or 10,930 shares in its portfolio. West Coast Limited Com accumulated 150,914 shares.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS) by 7,764 shares to 225,784 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 34,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,694 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. 2,595 shares valued at $100,367 were bought by Goldfarb Mark A on Monday, August 5.