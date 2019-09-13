Buckingham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding by $1.55 Million; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Msci (MSCI) Stake by $3.83 Million; Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 16,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 72,271 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.26M, down from 88,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.18B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $5.68 during the last trading session, reaching $232.39. About 829,714 shares traded or 58.27% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/05/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Below 50-D-MA; 27/04/2018 – Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF Above 200D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – MSCI Inc 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $186.7M; 29/05/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF Below 50-D-MA; 19/03/2018 – Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Closes Below 50-Day Average; 29/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to EUR UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA; 24/05/2018 – MSCI Hires Jigar Thakkar as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering; 11/04/2018 – MSCI may delete Sulzer from indexes amid new U.S. sanctions; 12/04/2018 – UBS ETF MSCI Switzerland 20/35 UCITS ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – Five key points about MSCI’s China listings launch

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc sold 23,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 53,440 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57M, down from 76,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 2.35M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Declares Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 05/04/2018 – Emerson College Survey: Esports as Bridge Between US and China; 27/03/2018 – Repsol Selects Emerson for Multi-Year Exploration Technology Contract; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $920.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,789 shares to 42,840 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 7,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arcadia Investment Management Corp Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 1,455 shares. Ipswich Management Com has 33,050 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Polar Cap Llp holds 111,116 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested 0.14% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited owns 14,809 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.64% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 126,344 shares. Bell State Bank reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Com reported 168,921 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 11,688 shares. Provise Management Gp Inc Llc invested in 0.25% or 28,195 shares. Papp L Roy Associates reported 141,750 shares. Miller Invest Mgmt LP reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division holds 0.32% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) or 33,689 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White holds 3,289 shares.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $670.46 million for 14.84 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Caterpillar a Value Stock to Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 19.26% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.35 per share. MSCI’s profit will be $139.78M for 36.09 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by MSCI Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $572.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 19,282 shares to 42,820 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold MSCI shares while 149 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 0.01% less from 73.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund invested in 1,766 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Park National Corp Oh holds 2,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 432,376 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Management. Cambridge Fincl, Ohio-based fund reported 32,119 shares. 285,275 are owned by Los Angeles Management Equity Research Inc. Quantbot LP invested in 0.03% or 1,082 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 998,767 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. British Columbia Invest Corporation invested in 0.08% or 40,675 shares. Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Management Inc has invested 0.32% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). State Street has invested 0.07% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 3,480 are owned by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Suntrust Banks stated it has 4,330 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 1,906 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 14,286 shares.