Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Holding in General Electric Co (GE) as Stock Rose; Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) Holder Blair William & Company Boosted Its Stake by $1.32 Million as Share Value Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I (PBH) by 458.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 39,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 8,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Prestige Consmr Healthcare I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 127,287 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 19.72% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – SIZE OF OFFERING REFLECTS AN INCREASE OF $50 MLN FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $200 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands 4Q Loss $39.7M; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 02/05/2018 – TRADING TO RESUME AT :093000 PBH/R@CN (ALPHA); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 9761.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 97,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,613 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.24. About 17.30 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 23/05/2018 – GE CEO SEES `ROBUST’ EARNINGS GROWTH AT BAKER HUGHES; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – ENGIE SA ENGIE.PA SAYS SIGNED WITH FORESTALIA, GENERAL ELECTRIC AND MIROVA AN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP NINE SUBSIDY-FREE WIND FARMS WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 300 MW AWARDED AT SPANISH RENEWABLE; 29/03/2018 – Avinash Anantharamu: #Chinese firms prepare bids for $GE lighting operations; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 12/03/2018 – General Electric axes top-executive bonuses for first time; 18/04/2018 – Monitor Daily: Former GE Capital Markets CEO Joins CAN Capital; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F

More notable recent Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) CEO Ron Lombardi on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Strategic Sale of Household Cleaning Business – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2019 Second Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold PBH shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 0.43% less from 63.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.7% or 333,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 38,688 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 697 shares. Moreover, Kennedy Cap Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has 0.03% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Savings Bank Of America De reported 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Delta Asset Ltd Liability Corp Tn accumulated 19 shares. 238,216 are held by North Star Asset. 8,200 are owned by Bailard. Eagle Boston Invest Inc has 70,804 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) or 1,510 shares. The California-based Kestrel Investment Mgmt Corp has invested 2.75% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). Profund Advsr Ltd reported 0.02% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 79,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Company stated it has 511,335 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (Prn) by 999,000 shares to 1,000 shares, valued at $5,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,393 shares, and cut its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies reported 18,314 shares. Nbt Bank N A invested 0.2% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Davis Selected Advisers holds 1.11% or 22.52 million shares. L S Advsrs accumulated 12,777 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Avalon Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 67,425 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parametrica Limited holds 10,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 0.66% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Guardian Invest holds 169,920 shares. First City Mgmt Inc owns 0.46% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 63,967 shares. Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 365,176 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Stephens Ar owns 230,665 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Reasons GE Stock May Stall Out – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE machinists oppose tentative labor deal – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Revisiting General Electric – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: The Bears Are (Finally) No Longer Running The Show – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 8,045 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 12,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,517 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $97,500 activity.