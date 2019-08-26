Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised At&T (T) Stake; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Wisconsin Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 10,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 127,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 117,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 19.12 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 47.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS SUSPENDED TESTING FOLLOWING FATAL UBER ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 20/05/2018 – Neowin.net: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition to reportedly debut on June 15

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why the Pot Stock Bubble Hasn’t Really Burst – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is F.N.B. Corporation’s (NYSE:FNB) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Was AT&T’s Acquisition Of DirecTV A Mistake? – Forbes” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Race Out To Buy Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Just Because It’s Going Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Gartner, Inc.’s (NYSE:IT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11 billion and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 61,894 shares to 148,152 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,371 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun reported 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shapiro Cap Mngmt holds 3.31M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aull And Monroe Inv Mgmt Corp has invested 2.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Girard Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.7% or 119,965 shares. First Manhattan owns 462,153 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 491,771 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 35.17 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 1.89 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Finance Group owns 13,638 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 26.67M are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Premier Asset Llc holds 0.44% or 58,895 shares. White Pine Investment holds 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 8,316 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dupont Management has invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Finance Group Inc Ltd Com holds 2.18% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 158,977 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.36% or 160,450 shares. Riverbridge Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 91,524 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 17,429 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 225 shares. Anderson Hoagland Commerce stated it has 11,270 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. 451 were reported by Ent Finance Corp. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Profund Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.69% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Howard Cap Mgmt accumulated 1.17% or 46,053 shares. Coastline stated it has 14,775 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.72% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Notis has invested 0.54% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Sfmg Lc owns 1,660 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares to 29,768 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.