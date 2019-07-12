Buckingham Asset Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lowered Its Position

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 16,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,405 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87M, up from 104,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 16/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Apple buys Texture, Magna backs Lyft, Snoop Dogg raises a $45 million fund; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 01/05/2018 – Tech Up Ahead of Apple Report — Tech Roundup; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management sold 10,485 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,879 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, down from 31,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.92. About 9.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – Verizon customers could be getting 5G by the end of the year, says Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 22/03/2018 – U.S. retailer Best Buy cuts ties with China’s Huawei; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ)

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.01 billion for 11.86 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

